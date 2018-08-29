Troopers Seize Marijuana, Possible Fentanyl on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized more than 200 pounds of various drugs in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Alda.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, when a trooper noticed an eastbound 2012 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer with a license plate violation near mile marker 305 on I-80. During the stop the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the tractor.

During a search of the tractor, troopers discovered duffel bags filled with packages of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, and an unknown white powder. The seizure totaled 95 pounds of marijuana, 996 vape cartridges, and 88 pounds of the unknown white powder. With the possibility that the white powder is fentanyl, it has been transported to the NSP Crime Lab for testing in a safe and controlled environment.

The driver, Kendall Miller, 24, of Warren, Ohio, and passenger, Lawrence Henderson, 49, of Lake City, Georgia, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and commercial motor vehicle log violations. Both men were lodged in Hall County Jail.