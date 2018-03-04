Trout being stocked in area lakes

Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds, park lakes, and other waters across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities in early spring. The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length.

The tentative schedule includes Bridgeport State Recreation Area, Terry’s Pitt and Riverside Discovery Center Center Pond on March 16th and the North and Middle Morrill Sandpits on March 19th.

Game and Parks Commission says trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.