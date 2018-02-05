class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288598 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Trout Slam showcases Nebraska’s trout fishing opportunities

BY Dave Strang | February 5, 2018
Home News Regional News
Trout Slam showcases Nebraska’s trout fishing opportunities

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging anglers to catch all four species of trout available in Nebraska and earn recognition for doing so through the new Nebraska Trout Slam.

Beginning this spring, people who catch all four species of trout – rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat – can earn certificates, pins and bragging rights.

Contest rules and a link to the entry form are available at
outdoornebraska.gov . The web page also provides links to resources for identifying trout and an interactive map showing where the trout species can be found in Nebraska.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments