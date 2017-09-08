Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, one-half of the award-winning duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50 years old.

The duo’s Twitter account posted the news Friday afternoon:”It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey.”

The message continued, “The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford….details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Over the duo’s career, they won American Music Awards, ACM and CMA Awards, and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Three of their albums went platinum and they scored five #1 hits.

The duo performed at the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska on June 7, 2014 at the Hoot Owl Ranch in Banner County.