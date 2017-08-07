Truck driver charged in June crash that killed 14-year-old Mitchell girl

Criminal charges have been filed against the driver of a semitrailer truck related to a June crash that caused the death of a 14-year-old

girl.

The Kearney Hub reports 37-year-old Drew Davis of Gastonia, North Carolina, has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Rachelle Kort of Mitchell was killed in the June 29 crash on Interstate 80 near the Odessa exit.

Prosecutors say the truck driver parked on the south shoulder of I-80 to look up directions. When he tried to merge back into traffic, the truck struck a 2007 Honda Accord that Kort was riding in.

The charges were filed Thursday in Buffalo County Court.