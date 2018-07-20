Truck driver who killed six gets 180 days in jail plus probation

A truck driver convicted of charges stemming from a 2016 western Nebraska crash that fatally injured six people, including a family of five from Minnesota, has been sentenced to 180 days in jail and probation.

55-year-old Tony Weekly Jr., of Baker, Florida received 30 days in jail for each of the three felony and three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide during a sentencing Friday morning in Keith County District Court in Ogallala. Weekly gets credit for time served plus two years probation.

Investigators say Weekly was distracted July 31, 2016, and didn’t slow down in an Interstate 80 construction zone near Brule, smashing into the back of a minivan. Inside were Jamison and Kathryne Pals and their three children, who were all three-years-old or younger.

Another man injured in the crash, Terry Sullivan, of Denver, died later.