Truck vs. train accident injures one east of Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | September 25, 2018
A Tuesday morning truck vs. train accident injures one at a railroad crossing east of Scottsbluff.

First responders were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. following a report of a collision of a covered grain truck and a Burlington Northern train at the Rebecca Winters crossing on the east side of Scottsbluff.

The driver of the truck appeared to be a little dazed but was walking when he was escorted to the ambulance for transfer to Regional West. The truck was headed north towards Highway 26 when the train struck his cab. The cab of the truck sustained serious damage.

Traffic is being diverted from the area as the Sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department personnel were also at the scene.

