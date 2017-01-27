Trumbulls, Hacketts, and Rogers honored during Chamber banquet

It’s the awards season in Hollywood, and it was in Scottsbluff-Gering last evening as well.

The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet was held last night. Brothers Bill and Jim Trumbull were presented the 2016 Trailblazer Award as outstanding leader in the community. The Trumbulls are owners of one of the longest established family owned businesses in Scottsbluff– The Carr Trumbull Lumber Do It Center.

Winning the Visionary Super Star Award were Mike and Erika Hackett, owners of the Domino’s Pizza restaurants in Scottsbluff and their recently opened Gering location. They also own the Domino’s franchise in Torrington.

And The Rising Star Award was presented to Jennifer Rogers, Executive Director of the WNCC Foundation. Rogers led the successful capital campaign at the college raising over $9.6 million in the past two years.

During the business meeting portion of the evening, the President’s gavel was handed to Jeff West from outgoing board chairperson Kim Ferguson.