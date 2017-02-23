Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination.

Jeff Leanna with Panhandle Equality issued this statement on Thursday regarding the the reversal on guidance of transgender student rights to use the bathroom which matches their gender identity:

“Panhandle Equality stands with our transgender children and strongly admonishes the White House, Department of Justice, and Department of Education decision to reverse the landmark Title IX guidance which protected the human rights of transgender students to use the bathroom which matches their gender identity. This cruel decision will lead to bullying and violence against our transgender youth. In Nebraska, there are no laws which specifically protect our LGBT children from bullying and violence. Gender identity is not protected by any laws in Nebraska, including hate crime laws. Let me be crystal clear, teen suicides will rise and children will die as a result of this decision.”

Leanna says in 2015, 54 children and young adults committed suicide in Nebraska. The youngest was 13 years old. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center data shows that 40% of all LGBT children have attempted suicide, a rate four times higher than for all children. In Nebraska, that translates to 7,065 attempted suicides by children who identify as LGBT or who are struggling with their sexual orientation.

The mission of Panhandle Equality is to celebrate the diversity of LGBT culture and community. We strive to educate the general community and the LGBTQA communities about the needs issues and various aspects of LGBT people. LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.