Trump says U.S. has reached new trade deal with Mexico

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Mexico have struck a trade deal outside of the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office Monday.

“It’s a big day for trade, a big day for our country,” Trump said. “We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA.”

The plan would still have to be approved by Congress to go into effect. Trump said Monday that it remains to be seen whether Canada, which has negotiated on a renewal of NAFTA but resisted some of Trump’s priorities, could be included in the new agreement or come to a separate agreement with the U.S.

The deal is a small step in the direction of Trump’s promise to use American leverage to force its trading partners across the globe to make new concessions.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-says-u-s-has-reached-new-trade-deal-mexico-n904141?cid=eml_nbn_20180827