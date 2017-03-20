Trump’s proposed elimination of Meal on Wheels funding raises local concerns

President Trump’s proposed elimination of funding for the vital Meals on Wheels program for the elderly and home bound has generated concern nationwide and locally by the operator of the program, Jill Allen with the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center.

Allen says approximately 90 people receive noon meals every day, approximately half of them funded through the government grant program. Allen says those served by the federal funding are dependent on the noon meals, which for many are the only true meal they received every day. Allen says it is also a valuable safety check and socialization for her clients.

Allen says the daily meal is also provided those with physical and mental disabilities and people recovering from surgeries and illnesses. Allen says the meals also give clients the chance for independence and the ability to stay at one’s home rather than a much more costly rest home.

Allen says she and others who are concerned, including the volunteers who deliver the meals, plan to call the state’s Congressional delegation in the next few days to express their opposition to the President’s plan.