Tuesday accident forces changes at major Scottsbluff intersection

It appears an accident Tuesday afternoon may have a lasting impact at a major intersection in Scottsbluff.

Two pickups, one hauling a trailer, collided at the intersection of East 27th Street and Highway 26 around 1:15 p.m., sending one of them into a traffic control box on the northeast corner.

The force of the impact was such that not only did the control box appear to be destroyed, but also the concrete pad holding it was dislodged.

Following the accident, street crews turned the intersection into a 4-way stop, with the roadways approaching the intersection being reduced to one-lane from each direction.

Motorists using the intersection should be aware of the changes and drive accordingly.

It’s not known at this time how long it will take for repairs to return the intersection to normal.