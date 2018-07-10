Tuesday evening fire destroys building in Rural Scotts Bluff County

Burning debris in a barrel causes significant damage on a property in northern Scotts Bluff County Tuesday evening.

Crews with the Minatare/ Melbeta, Scotts Bluff Rural and Gering Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire near Lake Minatare on County Road 28.

Minatare Fire Chief Brian Lore says the property owners were burning debris in barrels near an old, wooden building used for storage. The fire spread to the building, and then to a tree row on west side of property. A small shed on the far north side of the property also sustained damage from the blaze.

Additionally, a Minatare firefighter was hospitalized after complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath.

Crews were on scene until approximately 8:30 dousing out hot spots from the smoldering debris in the main building.

Chief Lore estimates about $2,000 worth of personal belongings were destroyed in the building as a result of the fire, and the building itself was a total loss.