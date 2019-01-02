Tuesday evening rollover results in arrest of Mitchell man

A 24-year-old Mitchell man has been arrested following a New Year’s Day drunk driving accident on Lake Minatare Road.

Court records say deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday. A witness says he saw the vehicle travel eastbound on Lake Minatare Road and blow through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

The witness then says he saw the vehicle’s headlights “bounce” as it lost control and rolled. He made contact with the driver- Joshua Kirchhefer- to render aid and told deputies that he smelled alcohol on his breath.

When deputies arrived they walked to the ambulance where Kirchhefer was being treated and detected “the strong and overwhelming” odor of alcohol coming from his breath. A preliminary breath test showed his BAC was .184- more than twice the legal limit.

After Kirchhefer was treated at the hospital, he was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and is now charged with Driving Under the Influence (.15+ with one prior conviction).

Kirchhefer was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff Count Court.