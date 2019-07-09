Tuesday morning accident on South Beltline Highway injures one

A Scottsbluff woman has been hospitalized following a Tuesday morning accident near the Riverside Discovery Center.

Scottsbluff Police say at 7:49 a.m., 70-year-old Kathleen Freadrich was southbound on Avenue N. After stopping at the stop sign, she tried to turn on to South Beltline Highway, but failed to yield to a westbound concrete truck. The truck struck her Chevy Trailblazer, and police were called to the scene.

Freadrich was transported to Regional West for non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Schultz of Minatare, was not injured.

Freadrich’s Trailblazer was totaled and the truck Schultz was driving sustained $3,000 in damages. Additionally, Freadrich was cited for failure to yield.

The Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance also responded to the accident.