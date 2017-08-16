Tuesday night storms bring hail, tornadoes, and lots of rain

Mother Nature was in full force Tuesday night, as severe storms wreaked havoc on the southern portion of the panhandle.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a trained weather spotter confirmed a tornado on the ground near Harrisburg. By 5:30, Highway 71 was piled high with hail stones from the storm. Andrea Graham shared a video from that stretch of the storm, and you can watch it below.

Banner County Roads Department reports that County Road 35 south of Harrisburg to County Road 14 is closed due to a bridge that was badly compromised due to very heavy rain.

There were additional tornado reports in the Potter area, including a rain-wrapped tornado eight miles north of Potter at 6:10 p.m. and a second tornado sighting 10 miles northeast of Potter at 6:23 p.m.

Tuesday’s storms also brought heavy rains; reports of up to five inches of rain in the Gurley area, and another 1.6 inches of rain five miles northwest of Harrisburg.

Large hail was reported throughout the area, including baseball sized hail southeast of Harrisburg, ping pong ball sized hail north of Dix, as well as half-dollar and quarter sized hail near Gurley, Kimball and Potter.