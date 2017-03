Rainfall amounts over the last two days include 1.25 at the KNEB Studios, 1.12 at Scottsbluff Airport.

Dan Fitts at Melbeta measured 1.05. Other airport totals included 1.48 at Alliance, 1.08 at Chadron, .64 at Torrington and .21 at Sidney.

The rainfall at KNEB takes us to a total of 1.39 for the month of March, above the normal of .87 for Scottsbluff and a yearly total of 3.17, which is quite a bit ahead of the Scottsbluff normal of 1.88.