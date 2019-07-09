Tuesday search for Chance Englebert concludes; will resume Wednesday

There was little information gathered Tuesday in the search for 25-year-old Chance Englebert, a Moorcroft, Wyoming man who has gone missing after last being seen Saturday night in Gering.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says today’s search revealed the last sighting of Englebert, as video surveillance from one local business caught him walking north at the corner of 10th Street and Martha Road at 7:51 p.m. Saturday.

Englebert reportedly went for a walk and left a home on O Street around 7 p.m. Saturday while visiting family, and never returned.

Search teams from 16 agencies across Scotts Bluff, Banner and Goshen Counties have been scouring the area over the past two days looking for any sign of Englebert.

Gering Police Chief George Holthus says they have been in contact with the Moorcroft Police Department to see if he somehow ended up back to his hometown, but there have been no sightings.

Chance Englebert was last seen wearing a short sleeved Wrangler button up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, and a black & white hat. He is a 25-year-old white male, stands 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes on his hip.

Captain Rogers is again asking the public for any information on Englebert’s whereabouts, and people can call 308-436-5088 if they have any new information.

You can watch the full Tuesday afternoon press conference below.