Tuition rates to rise at Chadron State, two other state colleges next school year

Students at Chadron State and two other state colleges will be paying more for their degrees starting next school year.

The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved an increase Tuesday of about $4.50 per credit hour this coming school year, raising the figure to $181.50 per credit hour at the Chadron, Peru and Wayne campuses. The board also approved another $4.50 increase for the 2020-21 school year, raising the in-state tuition to $186 per credit hour.

The out-of-state student tuition will rise to $363 per credit hour this coming school year and $372 for 2020-21.

It will be the fifth and sixth year in a row that the state college tuition has gone up.