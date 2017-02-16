class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216025 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Tuition to go up 5 percent at Wyoming community colleges

BY Ryan Murphy | February 16, 2017
Wyoming residents attending Eastern Wyoming College and the state’s other six community colleges will see a slight increase in tuition starting this fall.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that students will be paying $5 more per credit hour. The tuition hike imposed by the Wyoming Community College Commission brings the total per-credit cost to $94. That’s a 5.6 percent increase from the previous tuition rate.

Students at Casper College will be paying even more, as the school is assessing $29 of its own fees, which will result in residents paying $123 per credit hour.

Commission Executive Director Jim Rose says the $5 tuition hike will generate roughly $480,000 in additional revenue for the colleges.

The increase comes after the commission instituted a $20 million cut earlier this fiscal year.

