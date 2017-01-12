TV crews in Scottsbluff this week filming waterfowl hunting show

A crew of about two dozen hunters, cameramen, and outfitters are in Scotts Bluff County this week filming an episode for a future hunting TV show.

Kevin Wolverton, a Merchant for Cabela’s, says he is spending three days with a large crew that is filming and hunting waterfowl throughout the area. He says they are doing this hunt with the local Angel Wing Outfitters, as well as The Grind Waterfowl TV.

On day one, they were hunting near the Western Sugar factory in Scottsbluff. On Thursday they will be filming about 3 miles north of town, and day three’s shoot location is still up in the air.

A full crew from Lucky Duck Premium Decoys from Baldwin, Wisconsin was part of the large caravan today.

Crews say the episode will air next season- likely sometime in August or September- on The Pursuit Channel. Additionally, it will be cross posted to The Grind Waterfowl TV’s YouTube Channel.