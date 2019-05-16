Twelve local groups receive funding from Soroptimist of Scotts Bluff Co.

12 organizations received $8,000 in community grant awards from Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County during the group’s annual awards luncheon at the Scottsbluff Country Club today.

Soroptimist Sandy Gutwein tells KNEB News making the decisions on who will receive funding is always difficult, as the requests for funding were considerable. “We had 15 applications for over $16,000 in requests. We look at ‘is it going to benefit women and girls, in education, health and safety’, that’s our main priority,” says Gutwein, “We are a community group though, so we look at a lot of things.”

Funding for the awards was generated through several events, including Dancing with the Stars and the “Chair-ity” affair at the West Nebraska Arts Center.

This year’s grant awardees are:

Buckboard Riding Academy

Camp Scott

CAPstone

CAPWN Family Stabilization

DOVES

ESU 13/LifeLink

Firefighters Ministry

Friends of the Midwest Theatre

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

Mediation West

Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma

West Nebraska Art Center

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to

improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the panhandle community. Local club meetings are held in the Scotts Bluff Country Club at noon on the first and third Thursdays of every month.

Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.