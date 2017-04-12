Twin Cities Development Community Development Director Resigns

After serving his post with Twin Cities Development for the past 16 months, Sean Overeynder has resigned.
Overeynder joined TCD in December, 2015 as Community Development Director. On Friday, he submitted his resignation- citing family matters beyond his control outside of the state.
Overeynder says he’s struggled over the past few months about the decision to leave. “I love TCD, it is my family. I love my job, what I do, the progress made over the last 16 months; it has truly been an honor to serve those in Western Nebraska”.
During his tenure, he worked to help secure bringing a collegiate summer baseball team from the Expedition League to Gering; as well as recruiting several businesses to the area.