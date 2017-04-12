Twin Cities Development Community Development Director Resigns

After serving his post with Twin Cities Development for the past 16 months, Sean Overeynder has resigned.

Overeynder joined TCD in December, 2015 as Community Development Director. On Friday, he submitted his resignation- citing family matters beyond his control outside of the state.

Overeynder says he’s struggled over the past few months about the decision to leave. “I love TCD, it is my family. I love my job, what I do, the progress made over the last 16 months; it has truly been an honor to serve those in Western Nebraska”.

During his tenure, he worked to help secure bringing a collegiate summer baseball team from the Expedition League to Gering; as well as recruiting several businesses to the area.

Overeynder is working with the TCD Board of Directors and Executive Director Rawnda Pierce in finding a suitable replacement before his departure at the end of the month.

In a release, Pierce stated “It is our hope that the transition between directors is seamless as we continue to bring economic development opportunities to the citizens of Western Nebraska.”

She added that Overeynder has been an asset to TCD and they understand that he needs to make his decision in the best interest of his family.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Community Development Director position.Resumes and letters of interest can be emailed to twincitiesdev@tcdne.org, to the attention of

Rawnda Pierce.