Twin Cities Development looking to talk to local telecommuters

BY Kevin Mooney | August 9, 2018
Twin Cities Development wants to learn more about the telecommuters that work remotely in our area away from a traditional office.

Community Development Director Keith Ellis says they want to start a network of the telecommuters to learn more about their business, attract more such workers to our area and provide them a social outlay as well.

Ellis says he would like to know how many “Lone Eagles” there are and their evaluation of what Ellis believes are good local resources for their work. including an extraordinary  telecommunications infrastructure

To contact Ellis call 308 632-2833 or email twincities@tcdne.org.

