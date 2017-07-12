class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247378 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Two arrested following June home invasion in Chadron

BY Ryan Murphy | July 12, 2017
The Chadron Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a reported home invasion that was reported on June 24th.

Police say they were dispatched to a report of two males forcing their way into a home on Ann Street in Chadron. After arriving on scene, officer’s learned that two individuals had entered the home, assaulted one of the occupants and then left the area.

Over the course of the investigation, officers learned the identity of the two males and allegations regarding their involvements in the assault.

On Tuesday, Chadron Police arrested 21-year-old Dustin Serres and 23-year-old Brandon Dehling, both of Chadron.

Serres is charged with: 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Aiding in the Consumption of a Felony  and Disturbing the Peace.

Dehling is charged with: Strangulation, 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, 3rd Degree Assault  and Disturbing the Peace.

 Both were taken to Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $10,000. 

