Two arrested in Alliance home invasion

Two Alliance residents have been arrested following an early morning home invasion.

Police say 28-year-old Merissa Ruiz and 20-year-old Allison Little Hoop entered a home without permission, assaulted the resident, and damaged property during the assault. Additionally, they stole approximately $1,000 cash and $1,200 worth of electronics.

Police were able to locate the suspects location at a nearby home they fled to and were able to arrest them. Unfortantely, at least two of the electronic items that were stolen were found burned in a fire pit.

Ruiz and Little Hoop are each charged with: Robbery, Burglary, Destruction of Evidence, 3rd Degree Assault, and Criminal Mischief.

The Alliance Police Department says they are proud to have officers who remained vigilant and were able to secure multiple scenes and suspects while preventing further violence.