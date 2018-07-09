Two arrested in Sidney counterfeiting scheme

Two people have been arrested for making counterfeit money following an operation of the WING Drug Task Force in Sidney.

Acting on a tip received by a Nebraska State Trooper, WING investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 2405 11th Ave in Sidney on Thursday. During the operation, investigators found items being used to make counterfeit money.

Christopher Humphries, 32, of Denver, Colorado, and Jaclyn Greer-Humphries, 31, of Ft. Collins, Colorado were both arrested for first degree forgery and possession of criminal devices. During the arrest, Christopher Humphries threatened law enforcement officers, adding the charge of making terroristic threats against an officer. Both were lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

This operation was made possible with the assistance of the Sidney Police Department and the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office.