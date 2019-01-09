Two arrested on drug charges following Highway 71 traffic stop by NSP

Failing to signal a turn and illegally crossing the highway median near the top of the Wildcat Hills led to the arrest of two people on drug charges Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Biery, 43 and Ramona Prime, 26, were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana more than an ounce but less than a pound and drug paraphernalia.

Nebraska State Troopers say they saw the maroon car Biery was driving fail to signal prior to crossing the median at mile marker 50 on Highway 71 in the Wildcat Hills and stopped the vehicle southbound in Banner County.

Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity when the stories of Biery and Prime didn’t match and called in an Alliance K-9 unit, which indicated narcotics in the driver side rear of the vehicle. A search of the trunk uncovered two white containers of marijuana totaling 56.1 grams, a black case containing 13.4 grams of meth and another 1.3 grams of marijuana under the spare tire. Also discovered were two syringes, one loaded with suspected methamphetamine, and a pipe with a heavy coating of suspected meth residue.

Biery told troopers the marijuana was his, but the other items were not and he had instructed Prime to place her stuff under the tire where his items were located.

Both suspects were lodged in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center pending arraignment.