Two BNSF workers killed near Edgemont, South Dakota

BY Kevin Mooney | January 17, 2017
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad  says 2 workers were killed Tuesday morning when they were struck by a train just north of Edgemont, SD.

BNSF spokeswoman says the accident occurred around 10:15 by the Highway 18 overpass, but declined to release any details at this time, saying the identities of the 2 workers and more information about how the accident occurred will be released when possible.

Edgemont is a crew change point for the railroad’s Gillette -Alliance division,  which sees some of the highest freight and coal traffic and also has a switch yard where local freight trains are assembled

