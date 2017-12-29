Two deaths in Indianola house fire, two others escaped safely

The Red Willow County Sheriff Office and County Attorney issued this release Friday in the investigation of a double fatal house fire near Indianola

On the 28th of December, 2017 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the McCook Police Department dispatch received a 911 call advising there was a house fire southeast of Indianola, Nebraska.

Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood confirmed 2 people died as a result of the house fire. The remains are believed to be those of Douglas Swanson and Debra Swanson, husband and wife, both 61 years of age of Indianola Nebraska. Both have been transported to Omaha for an autopsy scheduled for today.

The Swanson’s daughter, Laura Swanson, is 34 years of age from Denver Colorado escaped from the home unharmed and placed the 911 call to report the fire. She was in the home visiting her parents for the holidays. At the time of the report she believed her parents and her younger sister, Faith Swanson, 24 years of age, who was also living in the residence with her parents were all unable to escape from the residence.

Faith was later found alive in Furnas County Nebraska and was brought back to McCook where she was re-united with her sister at the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office late in the afternoon. The sisters were interviewed and left the Sheriff’s Office at the conclusion of the interviews.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. Due to the house being a total loss, the results of the investigation will not be able to be released for some time.

Responding agencies were Indianola Volunteer Fire and Rescue, McCook Fire and Rescue, Red Willow Western Fire, Red Willow County Sheriff Office, Nebraska State Fire Marshall, Nebraska State Patrol.