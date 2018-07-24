class="post-template-default single single-post postid-325144 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Two Family Practice Residents Welcomed to Regional West Physicians Clinic

BY Julie Franklin. Regional West Director of Marketing and Public Relations | July 24, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Two Family Practice Residents Welcomed to Regional West Physicians Clinic
Resident Physician Dr. Carlos Cunha

Regional West is pleased to welcome two new family practice residents to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff.

Carlos Cunha, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Cunha earned a medical degree from the Universidade Catolica de Pelotas (UCPEL) Faculdade de Medicina, Pelotas, Brazil.

Resident Physician Dr. Emory Dye

Emory Dye, MD, a Gering native, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Dye earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments