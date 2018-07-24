Two Family Practice Residents Welcomed to Regional West Physicians Clinic

Regional West is pleased to welcome two new family practice residents to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff.

Carlos Cunha, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Cunha earned a medical degree from the Universidade Catolica de Pelotas (UCPEL) Faculdade de Medicina, Pelotas, Brazil.

Emory Dye, MD, a Gering native, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Dye earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.