Two First Student buses slide off county roads; no injuries

Tuesday morning’s precipitation caused some tough travel conditions for some, and resulted in two separate buses sliding off the roads west of Scottsbluff.

Patricia Dooley with First Student says the first bus was carrying two students near County Road 15, and slid off the road and into a ditch due to the muddy road conditions. She sent another bus to help pickup the driver and students, but the second bus also slid off the road as well.

She says when those county roads get too much precipitation, problems like this arise.

“We’ve been asking the county for a long time because they don’t gravel the roads out there. So when it starts getting slimy like that, there’s no traction, so it’s really easy to slide out there.”

Dooley says the buses didn’t sustain any damage, just got stuck in the mud and slid into the ditch.