Two flown to Loveland Hospital following Thursday evening accident

Two people have been flown to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Colorado after a collision Thursday evening between a tractor and a pickup west of the Riverview Golf Course on Highway 92.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a tractor being driven by 65 year old Michael Clement of Mitchell was westbound with no lights on around 5:45 p.m. The Patrol says the tractor was halfway on the highway and partly on the shoulder when it was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Howard Prickett, 80, of Lyman. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch and were totaled.

The drivers and a passenger in the pickup, 73 year old Helen Prickett, were taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. The Pricketts were flown to the Loveland hospital and are both listed in serious condition.

Clement is not listed in the local hospital directory and his condition or information on whether he was admitted to the hospital is unknown.