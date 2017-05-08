Two Gering council members may have to recuse themselves from voting on rezoning request

Two Gering council members who reportedly expressed their opinions on a controversial rezoning request at a community meeting two weeks ago may have to recuse themselves from voting on the issue.

Phillip Holiday and Troy Cowan hosted the lightly attended meeting April 27th, and during the conversation the controversial rezoning request by Marky’s Meat Market owner Brody Gies was discussed. Holliday reportedly expressed his feelings for the rezoning, while Cowan said at the present time he was leaning against it.

When Holliday asked his colleagues Monday night for input on whether he and Cowan unintentionally overstepped their bounds by expressing an opinion, City Attorney Jim Ellison told the council in his opinion they did.

Ellison said the council is acting in a quasi-judicial capacity because they are considering a land use issue , and much like a judge, council members should not be expressing an opinion in a public forum until the entire process is completed. Ellison said because both men apparently expressed an opinion he is recommending the council should determine they recuse themselves from voting on the issue when it comes up again in two weeks .

The council will now consider that recommendation May 22nd prior to continuing a public hearing on the rezoning request, which has been delayed four times since the initial hearing in late March. If the two men do not vote, that means only five of the eight council members will consider the issue because Michael Gillen has already declared a conflict of interest and is abstaining from voting..