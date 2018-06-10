Two Gering women finish high at 2018 Miss Nebraska pageant

Two Gering women were the 1st and 2nd runnerups at the 2018 Miss Nebraska pageant Saturday night won by Miss Lincoln Jessica Shultis, who will represent the state in the 2019 Miss America pageant in September.

Allison Baird, Miss Star City and a 20 year old Doane University student from Gering , was named 1st runner up at the competition, Baird also won the Overall Talent Award and a Preliminary Talent Award, for a total of $4500 in cash scholarships. Baird will step in to serve as the state’s official ambassador if Miss Nebraska is crowned Miss America or is otherwise unable to fulfill her duties. Her parents are Carl and Krista Baird of Gering.

Makinzie Gregory, Miss Old West Balloon Fest, was named 2nd runner up. Gregory, an 18-year old graduate of Gering High School, also won a Preliminary Talent Award and was a finalist for the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award, for a total of $3000 in cash scholarships. Her parents are Vince and Kristie Gregory of Scottsbluff.

Stultis, a 24-year old Doane University graduate student from Lincoln, will now travel the state for the next year promoting her platform Hoops For Hope. Shultis, a cancer survivor, uses her background as a collegiate basketball player to hold camps advocating for confidence and health, while also raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Shultis was also awarded a Preliminary Evening Wear Award and the Overall Interview Award (tie). In total, Shultis is awarded more than $10,600 in cash scholarships, in addition to use of a car for her year of service and an estimated $18,000 in gifts, wardrobe and services.