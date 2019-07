Two people have been transported to Regional West following a midday accident at the intersection of Avenue B and West 24th Street.

Around 12:40 p.m., Jason Sanchez was westbound on 24th in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran the stop sign, and was struck by a northbound Chevy Malibu driven by Patricia Longoria.

The crash caused Sanchez’s Jeep to roll onto its side. Both drivers were transported to Regional West, and Sanchez was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.