Two hospitalized following Wednesday afternoon accident in Scottsbluff

Two people were transported to Regional West Medical Center following a Wednesday afternoon accident that occurred at the intersection of East Overland and 10th Avenue.

Scottsbluff Police say that a 17-year-old female driver was driving westbound on Overland in a red Chevy Trail Blazer. She attempted to turn south on 10th Avenue after a semi truck cleared the intersection- but while doing so pulled in front of an eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Martina Plasencio.

Plasencio and her 11-year-old passenger were transported from the scene by Valley Ambulance for injuries they received in the accident.

The 17-year-old driver of the Trail Blazer was cited for failure to yield. Additionally, the 17-year-old passenger in the Blazer was cited for Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce).

Police are not releasing the names of the of the three other individuals involved because they are minors.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the accident.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy was live on the scene Wednesday afternoon, and you can watch the video below: