Two workers were hurt in a coal train crash that sent a pair of diesel-fueled locomotives into the North Platte River, contaminating

the waterway.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports an engineer and a conductor for

BNSF Railway suffered non-life-threatening injuries when one loaded coal train rear-ended another in a canyon north of Wendover on Monday afternoon.

None of the spilled coal reached the river, but as many as 6,000 gallons of diesel could have spilled from the locomotives.