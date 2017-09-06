Two in critical condition after head on collision near Lingle

Two drivers involved in a head on collision a mile and a half north of Lingle Monday morning are listed in critical condition today at Regional West Medical Center.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Andrew Frye says a southbound vehicle driven by 21 year old Ryan Canchola of Colorado drifted off the right side of Highway 85, struck a delineator post and then crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a vehicle driven by 62 year old Daniel Smith of South Dakota.

Frye says the patrol does not know why Canchola initially lost control of his vehicle. Frye said extracation equipment was used at the scene to remove one or both of the drivers from their cars.

The accident happened at 9 a.m. in a 70 mph zone. Torrington and Lingle rescue units responded to the scene.