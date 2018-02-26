Two killed in Friday evening crash near Rushville

Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons says a Hay Springs mother and son were killed in a two-vehicle collision early Friday evening on Highway 20 near Rushville.

46-year old Lynell Cash and 14-year old Waylon Cash were westbound around 7:30 about 3 miles west of Rushville when their vehicle was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by 31-year old William Hilton of Rushville, who was trying to pass a semi.

Hilton was injured along with the third person in the Cash vehicle, whose name has not been released, but Simmons did not say if either or both had been hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office with no citations issued at this time. Simmons says investigators have not determined if alcohol was a factor.