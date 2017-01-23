Two local men jailed for aggravated domestic assault, strangulation

A couple of local men are in the Scotts Bluff County Jail on charges of aggravated domestic assault regarding separate incidents in Scottsbluff and Gering.

30 year old Tyler Isom of Gering is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at the home they share in the 800 block of J Street. Court documents indicate the couple got into an argument on the way home from a Scottsbluff bar early Saturday morning and it continued at their residence. The documents say the victim accused Isom of throwing her around “like a rag doll”and choking her up against the washer. The documents say she was also thrown up against a bed board, where she hit her head on the wall. The victim was treated at Regional West Medical Center for injuries and released.

Also at the county jail is 30 year old Adam Wheaton of Scottsbluff. He is accused of getting violent early Saturday morning when confronting his girlfriend, throwing her on a bed, sitting on her chest and strangling her and not allowing her to leave. Eventually she was able to contact a neighbor and call Police.