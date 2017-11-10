class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271366 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Two men arrested following large drug bust on I-80

BY Associated Press | November 10, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Two men arrested following large drug bust on I-80

Authorities have arrested an Oregon man found with pot and
a cannabis extract called ‘shatter’ in a van after an Interstate 80 traffic stop in Lincoln.

Court records say Richard Wilkinson, of Damascus, Oregon, is charged with possession with intent to deliver. A man driving another vehicle, traveling with Wilkinson on Wednesday, also was charged. He’s been identified as John Carlson, of Cranston, Rhode Island. Court records don’t list attorneys for either man.

Deputies say they found in the van 110 pounds of marijuana, 3,500 marijuana seeds, vials of hash oil and 25 pounds of shatter, which is a concentrated form of the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Deputies think the men were driving to a state where medical marijuana is legal.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments