Two men charged in vicious weekend attack of Henry man

Two men are being held without bond after being arrested for the aggravated assault of a Henry man who lost his right eye in a weekend attack at his residence.

Court documents say 29-year-old Thomas Gonzalez and 41-year-old Alfredo Flores are accused of beating the victim. Court documents say a hammer and a bloody shovel were recovered at the scene Sunday for processing. Blood was found in multiple sections of the victim’s home along with evidence of methamphetamine and marijuana use, a firearm and a forged $100 bill.

The documents say when the State Patrol responded to Regional West early Sunday morning, they found the victim in the intensive care unit, his eye removed during surgery and staples in his head to close lacerations. The victim’s significant other, who said she had to get between the men to stop the attack, said the man also had a blot clot in the right side of his head from the injuries.

In addition to aggravated assault, Flores is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon, drug possession, and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Gonzales faces additional counts of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and drug possession.