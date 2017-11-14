class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271962 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Two Minatare teens injured in Tuesday morning accident

BY Ryan Murphy | November 14, 2017
A Tuesday morning accident on Highway 26 sends two Minatare teenagers to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nebraska State Trooper Joshua Dillinger says around 6:30 a.m., a Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Yvette Garza was southbound on Stonegate Road near Minatare. Garza reportedly ran the stop sign and was struck by an eastbound Ram 2500 driven by 57-year-old Marcus Chrisman of Gering.

The collision caused Garza’s vehicle to knock down a street light, and Chrisman’s pickup came to rest on its side against a utility pole.

Garza and her 14-year-old brother Eleazar were transported to Regional West with minor injuries, and are expected to be released later today.

Trooper Dillinger says Garza was cited for failure to stop at a traffic control device. He says all three people involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts.

The Minatare/ Melbeta Fire Department assisted with this accident.

