Two New Jersey Men Charged in Nebraska After Seizure of 118 Pounds of Fentanyl

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced today the filing of federal criminal complaints against two New Jersey men as a result of a seizure of over 118 lbs of Fentanylduring an April 26 traffic stop by Nebraska State Patrol Troopers along Interstate 80, just outside of Kearney. The seizure of the foil wrapped Fentanyl was initially suspected to be cocaine. This fentanyl seizure is the largest ever in Nebraska. Fentanyl is an opioid drug, 40-50 times more potent than heroin.

The individuals arrested have been identified as NelsonNunez-Acosta, age 52, and Felipe Genao Minaya, age 47, both of Newark, New Jersey. They are charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “It is alarming but true that we are seeing more and more of this drug smuggled into this country and sold on our streets. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl killed more Americans than any other kind of drug in 2016; amd the Department of Justice tripled our fentanyl prosecutions in 2017.