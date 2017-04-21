Two Panhandle men federally indicted for illegal reentry after deportation

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned indictments charging two Panhandle defendants.

35-year-old Ramiro Rios Bernadac of Scottsbluff and 26-year-old Jose Arturo Rios-Nevarrete of Sidney are both charged with illegal reentry after deportation.

Rios-Bernadac- who was deported following a felony conviction- could be facing up to 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Rios-Navarrete could be facing 2 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, one year of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.