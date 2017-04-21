class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230585 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Two Panhandle men federally indicted for illegal reentry after deportation

BY Ryan Murphy | April 21, 2017
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned  indictments charging two Panhandle defendants.

35-year-old Ramiro Rios Bernadac of Scottsbluff and 26-year-old Jose Arturo Rios-Nevarrete of Sidney are both charged with illegal reentry after deportation.

Rios-Bernadac- who was deported following a felony conviction- could be facing up to 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Rios-Navarrete could be facing 2 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, one year of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

 

