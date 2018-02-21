Two Panhandle natives competing in The Honda Classic golf tournament

Two golfers will be representing the Panhandle this week in the PGA Tour’s The Honda Classic in Florida.

PGA Tour rookie and Mitchell native Nate Lashley will look to make his third cut of 2018 when he tees of Thursday morning, and Gering native Andrew Filbert will be making his debut in a PGA Tour event.

Filbert earned the spot after winning the South Florida PGA Professional Championship last October.

Lashley will be paired with Brice Garnett and Lanto Griffin when they tee of Thursday at 6:35 a.m. (MTN). Filbert will be paired with Rob Oppenheim and Andrew Putnam, and will have first crack at the links at 11:15 a.m. (MTN).