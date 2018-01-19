Two people file for County Board seat representing Gering

The incumbent Scotts Bluff County Commissioner from Gering and a challenger for that seat have filed with the county clerk.

Incumbent Sherry Blaha filed earlier this week and County Management Accountant Jerry Crable, who plans to retire at the end of this year, filed Friday. Both Crable and Blaha are Republicans. The District 3 seat represents Gering and some rural area around the city.

Other notable filings in the last week include incumbent Scoottsbluff School Board member Mark Lang and incumbent County Surveyor Scott Bosse.