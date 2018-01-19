class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Two people file for County Board seat representing Gering

BY Kevin Mooney | January 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
Two people file for County Board seat representing Gering

The  incumbent Scotts Bluff County Commissioner from Gering  and a challenger for that seat have filed with the county clerk.

Incumbent Sherry Blaha filed earlier this week and County Management Accountant Jerry Crable, who plans to retire at the end of this year, filed Friday. Both Crable and Blaha are Republicans. The District 3 seat represents Gering and some rural area around the city.

Other notable filings in the last week include incumbent Scoottsbluff School Board member Mark Lang and incumbent County Surveyor Scott Bosse.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments