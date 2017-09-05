Two people hospitalized after head-on collision north of Lingle on Highway 85

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two people were taken to Regional West Medical Center Sunday morning following a head-on collision a mile and a half north of Lingle on Highway 85.

Trooper Danny Robinett says the injured parties were the drivers of the vehicles, which were traveling north and south on the highway in a 70 mph zone when the accident occurred.

Robinett says the accident is still under investigation and he could not release any more details at this time on how the accident occurred or the people involved. The Torrington and Lingle volunteer fire departments responded to the accident, which occurred around 9 a.m.

We hope to have more information as the Patrol conducts their investigation.