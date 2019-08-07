Two Scottsbluff Schools Administrators Win State Honors

Two Scottsbluff Public Schools Administrators received prestigious state awards announced at the Nebraska Council of School Administrators annual Administrator Days event held last week in Lincoln.

Wendy Kemling-Horner, SBPS Executive Director of Student Services was selected as the 2019-2020 Nebraska Association of Special Administration Educators (NASES) Distinguished Special Education Administrator. The NASES Distinguished Special Education Administrator award recognizes a Nebraska educator for his/her accomplishments and contributions as a Special Education Administrator. Wendy has fulfilled the role of Executive Director of Student Services for Scottsbluff Public Schools for the past thirteen years where she has also held membership in the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (Executive Board Past Vice Chair) and its affiliate, the NASES (Past President).

Kemling-Horner’s nomination included letters of support from colleagues, SBPS parents and special education administrators in Nebraska who describe her as deeply committed to the promotion of inclusion of all students and willing to go above and beyond to meet the needs of students with disabilities with “a passion and joy she brings to her work that is infectious because it is so genuine.”

Recently retired SBPS Chief Financial Officer Lavon Hood was also recognized at Administrator Days receiving the 2019 Nebraska Council of School Administrators Distinguished Service Award. The NCSA Distinguished Service Award is given annually to an individual or individuals who have demonstrated exceptional, distinguished leadership in public education. The purpose of the NCSA Distinguished Service Award is to honor individuals who have rendered outstanding and unselfish service to the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and who have contributed significantly to quality education at the state and local level.

Hood served as Chief Financial Officer for Scottsbluff Public Schools for the past eleven years where she also held membership in the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and its affiliate, the Nebraska Association of School Business Officials (NASBO) who named her Business Official of the Year in 2015. In her acceptance speech Hood stated “Serving as the CFO at SCOTTSBLUFF has been one of the most gratifying professional experiences of my career. To utilize my skills and abilities to help young people be successful has been more rewarding than I could have imagined.”